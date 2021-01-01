Today, on the Day of Police Precinct Officers, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia held a solemn ceremony of awarding the winners of the XIth All-Russian contest of the MIA of Russia “People's Precinct.” The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev addressed the participants and guests of the event, as well as all the personnel of the relevant units with a video congratulation.

The MIA Chief noted that the basis of this service has always been formed by dedicated people: “Every day they are in direct contact with the population. It is to them the people turn to ask for help and protection. The issues are sometimes unpredictable. To sort things out, you need to be careful, capable of understanding any situation. This is the only way to ensure control over the operational situation in the entrusted territory.”

Police precinct officers make a significant contribution to solving crimes and suppressing administrative offenses. Special attention in their activities is paid to preventive work.

“Almost every second statement received by the police is forwarded to the police precinct officers for consideration. This year alone, they have established more than 220,000 persons who have committed crimes,” Vladimir Kolokoltsev emphasized.

In the context of the pandemic of the new coronavirus infection, police precinct officers continue to effectively solve the tasks assigned to them: they make rounds of the residential sector, monitor compliance with the established restrictions. And, as before, they enjoy the respect and support of the country inhabitants.

The Chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia thanked the police precinct officers for their conscientious attitude to the case, responsibility, and caring attitude, wished the officers and veterans of the service, their relatives and friends health, well-being, and new successes in achieving their goals.

By tradition, the final on-line voting took place on the website of the “Komsomolskaya Pravda” publishing house. The title “People's Precinct” in 2021 was awarded to the police senior precinct officer of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Grozny of the Chechen Republic, Senior Lieutenant of the Police Adam Dutaev. He was presented with the symbol of the contest - a challenge statuette, a winner's breast plate and a certificate of honor, as well as an UAZ Patriot vehicle provided by the Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant.

The second place in the contest was taken by the Police Precinct Officer of the MIA of Russian Division for the Altaysky District of the Republic of Khakassia, Police Major Valery Pappenheim. The third was Police Senior Precinct Officer of the MIA of Russia Administration for Stary Oskol, Belgorod Region, Police Lieutenant Colonel Aleksandr Karapuzov. They were awarded with certificates of honor and valuable gifts.