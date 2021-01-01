Today, the Federal portal of draft regulatory legal acts (http://regulation.gov.ru/) posted a draft resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation “On Amendments to Certain Acts of the Government of the Russian Federation in the Field of Control over the Turnover of Precursors of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances,” developed by the GA for Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The draft resolution proposes to establish measures of state control in respect of twenty-two “designer” precursors. Eighteen of them are used for the production of narcotic drugs of the cathinone and amphetamine series (such as N-methylephedrone, FLEA, MPHP, methylone, mephedrone) and their derivatives, two substances are used for the manufacture of fentanyl drugs, and two more can be used in the synthesis of methadone and related compounds.

In addition, the draft resolution provides for the abolition of requirements for permissible concentrations of three more precursors, which will significantly improve the control in respect of them.

It is also proposed to determine the large and especially large sizes of these precursors of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances for the purposes of Articles 228.3, 228.4 and 229.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.