Investigators of the MIA of Russia Division for the Solikamsky Urban District completed the investigation of the criminal case against a 33-year-old citizen of a neighboring country. The man is accused of committing a crime under part 4 of Article 162 of the Russian Criminal Code “Brigandage”.

It was established that the defendant arrived on the territory of the Russian Federation in 2016. The man decided to stay in Berezniki, because he had relatives in that city who agreed to accept him. He got a job, had a stable income, met a girl with whom he began living together.

Soon the defendant rented an apartment, concluding a contract for renting a dwelling with a resident of Berezniki born in 1951.

In April of this year, the offender called the owner of the apartment and asked for an urgent meeting. When the worried woman arrived at the address, the offender attacked her from behind. He grabbed her by the throat with his hands and began demanding money. The victim tried to free herself and began to resist, but the offender continued to hold her. He pushed the woman on the couch and forcefully pressed her face into the pillow, the victim felt unwell, and she lost consciousness.

Coming to her senses, the woman began asking the offender to let her go, saying that she had no money with her. However, the villain did not respond to any requests and tears. From the pocket of the victim's coat, he pulled out her cell phone, car keys and house keys and continued demanding for money. Having received another refusal, the offender picked up a knife.

Fearing for her life and health, the woman said that she had money at home. Then the accused tied his victim with rope and tape, bandaged her mouth with a handkerchief and, turning on the TV at full volume, in case the victim would start screaming, hurried to leave the scene of the crime. Soon the woman managed to free herself from the ropes. Through the window she called passers-by for help and turned to the police.

In the shortest possible time, law enforcement officers detained the alleged offender on the 169th km of the Berezniki-Perm highway. The man tried to escape from the city in a car “BMV-X3”, which belonged to the victim. It turned out that earlier he had visited Solikamsk, where he wanted to sell the car for 850 thousand rubles. But since he did not have documents for the vehicle, he failed in finding buyers. Then the man decided to go to one of the settlements of the Perm Territory to his friend. On the route, the stolen car was spotted by a crew of traffic police inspectors. Law enforcement officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the attacker repeatedly ignored their legitimate demands. To stop the offender, the police used flashing beacons, gave sound signals, demanded to low down the speed, which the latter developed to 180-200 km/h.

As a result of competent and coordinated actions of traffic police inspectors, the car was stopped. During the check of the documents, the defendant insisted that he lived with the owner of the car, and she allowed him to use it. The man provided the police with a fake contract of sale, under the terms of which he acquired the property right to the foreign car. For violations committed, the citizen was suspended from driving a vehicle, police officers drew up a number of administrative protocols against him.

In addition, it was established that the citizen disposed of the private property of the victim, which was in the stolen car. As a result of those illegal actions the damage inflicted to the woman exceeded one million rubles. During the investigation, law enforcement officers returned the stolen property to the rightful owner.

By the court ruling, the offender was placed into custody. Currently, the criminal case has been sent to Court for consideration on the merits.