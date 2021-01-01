“Officers of MIA of Russia and FSB of Russia detained suspects in organizing a large channel of illegal legalization of foreign citizens on the territory of Russia.

It is preliminarily established that the offenders created an interregional group that operated in several federal districts. The criminal business consisted of providing services of the illegal acquisition of Russian citizenship by foreigners. The suspects made forged migration documents for them, and involved in the illegal scheme Russian citizens, who, for a cash remuneration of up to fifty thousand rubles, entered temporary marriages with foreigners or registered them as fathers of their children. After that, visitors could take advantage of the opportunity to obtain a temporary residence permit, a residence permit or obtain citizenship of our country in a simplified manner.

Investigators and operatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia together with officers of the FSB of Russia simultaneously conducted forty-three searches at the places of residence of the suspects on the territory of Moscow, Vologda, Novgorod, Yaroslavl and Tver regions. During the searches, documents, electronic media, printing forms and seals of state authorities with signs of forgery, money, and other items of evidentiary value for the criminal case were found and seized. The events were held with the power support of Rosgvardia officers.

The alleged participants in the illegal business were detained. In respect of six of them, the Tverskoy District Court of Moscow chose a preventive measure in the form of detention, in respect of two - in the form of house arrest, and in respect of one more - in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. As for other defendants, procedural decisions will be made soon.

The criminal investigation instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 322.1 of the RF Criminal Code continues. All episodes and accomplices involved in the activities of the criminal organization are being established,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.