“Operatives of the MIA of Russia GA for the Novosibirsk Region, together with officers of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate, suppressed the activities of two groups specializing in the theft of premium-class cars. According to preliminary information, the vehicles were sold on the territory of one of the neighboring countries.

A special operation to detain the offenders was conducted by police officers simultaneously in the Barabinsky District of the Novosibirsk Region and in the city of Novosibirsk. At the same time, one of the defendants set fire to the car on which he moved, and tried to escape from the operatives, but failed.

Criminal cases have been instituted on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

During the searches, equipment, radio stations, cell phones, bank, and flash cards, as well as other items of evidentiary value for the criminal case were seized. In addition, in the garage boxes rented by the defendants, the police found seven stolen foreign cars.

Currently, five defendants are charged with the incriminated acts. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.