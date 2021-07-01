The service developed by the MIA of Russia together with the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation, is available on the portal “Public Services” and allows Russian citizens to register on-line at the place of stay. The public service has become simple, convenient and does not require face-to-face presence.

From July 1, 2021, more than twenty-eight thousand Russian citizens have registered on-line through this digital service at the place of stay.

According to experts of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, more than three million people get registered annually at the place of stay. Previously, MIA staff spent more than five hundred thousand hours a year for the provision of this public service in paper form.

Filling out the on-line form and sending the application to the migration unit will take no more than 5 minutes. Applicants need to have confirmed accounts on the portal “Public Services.” The consent of the homeowner can also be obtained electronically.

In the Ministry, the term for deciding on the provision of the service is not more than eight working days. The certificate of registration at the place of stay in the form of an electronic document, signed with an enhanced qualified electronic signature, goes to the user's personal account on the portal “Public Services.” If necessary, it can be printed out.

The prepared explanatory video shows the order and dynamics of obtaining public services on the example of a common life situation when a married couple needs to get registered in a rented apartment.