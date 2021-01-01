A passenger made a statement to the duty-unit of the transport police that a theft of cash had been committed on the train Vladivostok - Moscow. The victim explained that on the way, in a reserved seat carriage, during sleep, money in the amount of five hundred thousand rubles was stolen from the inner pocket of his sports jacket. The man said that he was carrying the money to Moscow to purchase a truck.

During operational search activities, police officers identified an unemployed citizen involved in the theft. He was a 41-year-old resident of the Sverdlovsk Region, previously convicted of causing moderate harm to health, serious harm to health and theft. It was found out that the offender was traveling from Vladivostok to Moscow. On the train, he met the victim. While drinking alcohol together, he learned that the fellow traveler had with him a large amount of money intended for the purchase of a vehicle. The offender, waited for his new friend to fall asleep, committed a theft of his money, after which he left the train at the Shabalino station in the Kirov Region and reached Kirov by taxi, from where he went to Neftekamsk, where his ex-wife and children lived. There he visited a shopping center, where he bought with the stolen money gold items worth about one hundred thousand rubles, flowers, clothes, and a cell phone. However, he did not manage to meet with his ex-wife. Then he went to one of the restaurants of the city, where he was detained by the transport police.

The Investigation unit of the Kostroma Linear Division on Transport of the MIA of Russia instituted criminal proceedings on features of a crime under paragraph “c” of part 3 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code “Theft”. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.