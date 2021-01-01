The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation has developed and posted for public discussion on the federal portal of draft normative legal acts (http://regulation.gov.ru/) a draft decree of the President of the Russian Federation “On Amendments to the Regulations on Preliminary Investigation Bodies in the System of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, approved by Decree of the President of the Russian Federation of November 23, 1998 No. 1422 “On Measures to Improve the Organization of Preliminary Investigation in the System of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation” (hereinafter - the draft decree).

The draft decree was developed in connection with the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation of August 25, 2021, No. 494 “On Amendments to Certain Acts of the President of the Russian Federation”.

The preparation of the draft decree is a result of the need to form preliminary investigation units in the territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the federal territories. This measure will ensure timely and high-quality investigation of criminal cases on offences in accordance with the established jurisdiction.