Officers of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Noginskoye” detained a 33-year-old resident of Kursk, suspected of selling drugs.

According to operational information, the offender distributed drugs through the shadow segment of the Internet on the territory of the Bogorodsky Urban District in a contactless way. During the search of his rented house, located in the village of Bolshoye Bunkovo, the police found and seized three polymer bags with a powdery substance, electronic scales, and equipment for the manufacture of drugs.

According to the opinion of an expert of the Forensic Center of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, the seized powder was a narcotic drug - mephedrone, with a total mass of about 2.5 kilograms.

Investigator of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration instituted a criminal case against the suspect on the grounds of a crime under Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code “Attempted illegal production, sale or transportation of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogs in a particularly large amount”. Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the detainee.