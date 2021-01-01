The duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Domodedovo received a statement from two residents aged 59 and 70 that a representative of one of the tourist organizations in the microdistrict “Aviatsionny” stole their money for tourist vouchers for a travel to one of the foreign countries, not fulfilling the conditions for booking, payment for the hotel and transfer. The total damage amounted to more than 228 thousand rubles.

As a result of operational-search measures, the Criminal Investigation officers of the MIA Administration identified and brought to the investigator a 49-year-old resident of Moscow, suspected of committing that crime.

The offender, knowing from the start that her right to do business was canceled because of non-payment of taxes, continued to mislead customers about the possibility of providing a tourist product, concluded fictitious contracts for the provision of services, but did not fulfill her obligations and did not return the funds.

Criminal investigator of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration instituted a criminal case against the offender on the grounds of a crime under Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code. With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.