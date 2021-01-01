Officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Pravoberezhny District completed the investigation of a criminal case against a local resident accused of committing a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code “Fraud committed on an especially large scale”.
Investigators found that the malefactor under the pretext of assisting the victim in the sale of jewelry, belonging to her, at a bargain price, for six months had been handing over jewelry items to the pawnshop, and spent the proceeds on personal needs. The total damage exceeded nine million rubles.
Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to court for consideration on the merits. Easy profit seeker faces punishment - up to 10 years in prison.
