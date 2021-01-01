“As part of the operational-preventive campaign “Putina-2021”, operatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Buryatia, in cooperation with colleagues from the regional Department of the FSB of Russia, seized almost a ton of illegally caught omul. According to preliminary estimates, the damage to the state caused by the offenders amounted to thirteen million rubles.

On the 336th kilometer of the Irkutsk-Ulan-Ude highway, near the village of Gorny, the police stopped a car, in the cabin of which 1,126 species of the Baikal omul with a total weight of 520 kilograms were found.

Investigation Unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kabansky District instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 256 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers identified the suspect in the sale of illegally caught aquatic biological resources. During the search at the address of his residence, thirteen omuls and more than three kilograms of caviar were seized. A criminal case was instituted on the grounds of a crime under part one of Article 175 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

And in the capital of the region a few days ago, ES&CC officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Buryatia, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, seized a large batch of illegally caught spawning omul from two residents.

In outbuildings of the households of the suspects, investigators found about a thousand specimens of fish. A study conducted by specialists of the Angara-Baikal territorial administration of the Federal Agency for Fisheries confirmed that this was a spawning Baikal omul, which had been caught in the waters of Lake Baikal during the period prohibited for fishing.

Criminal cases have been instituted on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Article 175 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.