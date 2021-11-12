“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation in cooperation with colleagues from the Moscow Region, in cooperation with representatives of the FSB of Russia, seized firearms and ammunition from illegal trafficking.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police identified a resident of the Urban District of Ramenskoye, suspected of committing the crime. In the bathhouse and the garage on the territory of the private household in which he lived; nine items structurally like firearms were found. The study showed that among them there were two homemade TT pistols and a Shpagin submachine gun fit for firing live ammunition. The remaining arms are currently being examined by experts. In addition, operatives seized more than four hundred cartridges of various calibers and components for firearms.

In the house there was also a workshop for alteration, repair, and restoration of combat properties of cooled firearms.

Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of crimes stipulated by part 1 of Article 222 and part 1 of Article 223 of the RF Criminal Code. The court chose in respect of the suspect a preventive measure in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.