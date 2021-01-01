Officers of the police patrol service of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Balashikhinskoye” detained a 20-year-old local resident suspected of selling drugs.

At night, near one of the houses in Ordzhonikidze Street, the offender, noticing the police, accelerated his step and tried to escape, but was stopped. During a personal search of the young man in the inner pocket of his jacket there was found and seized a bundle with a powdery substance. According to the offender, there was a drug inside.

According to the opinion of an expert of the Expert and Forensic Center of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, the seized powder was a narcotic drug - mephedrone, with a total mass of about 1 kilogram.

A criminal case was instituted against the detainee by the investigator of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration on the grounds of a crime under Article 30 and Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As part of the investigation of the criminal case, it was established that the suspect had been engaged in the sale of prohibited substances in the Moscow Region for two months.

The court chose for the suspect a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody.