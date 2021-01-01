Officers of the Administration of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the MIA for the Republic of Tatarstan, together with traffic police inspectors of the MIA of Russia Administration for Kazan, stopped a car at a stationary police post.

When the driver communicated with the police, his passenger was very nervous, looked around, which attracted the attention of law enforcement officers. It was decided to search the man.

As a result, in the inner pocket of the citizen's coat, 100 banknotes of 5 thousand rubles denomination with signs of forgery were found. The banknotes were sent for examination, which showed that they were not made at the Goznak enterprise.

It was established that a 29-year-old resident of the Udmurt Republic purchased counterfeit banknotes on one of the Internet-sites, took the purchase from a cache and delivered the fakes to the region in a passing car in order to subsequently also sell them through caches.

Currently, a criminal case has been instituted against the man on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Article 186 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Manufacture, storage, transportation or sale of counterfeit money or securities”.