Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaliningrad Region blocked the channel for the sale of fake certificates of vaccination against the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

The police found that the matron of one of the medical institutions of Kaliningrad was involved in the criminal scheme. Another resident of the city came under suspicion as her accomplice, through which certificates were sold to citizens who had not actually received vaccination.

Currently, three facts of purchase of certificates by employees of one of the enterprises of the regional center for presentation at the place of work, have been revealed. During the searches at the vaccination point and at the residence addresses of buyers, logbooks, forms, computers and means of communication were seized.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Moskovsky District of Kaliningrad instituted a criminal case on the grounds of offenses under Article 327 of the Russian Criminal Code. Further operational-search measures and investigative actions aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the unlawful activity are being carried out.

Police officers remind that in accordance with the law, criminal liability is provided not only for those who forge official documents, but also for those who sell, acquire or use them.