Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division “Leninsky” of the MIA of Russia Administration for Kemerovo completed the investigation of a criminal case, instituted against a 38-year-old local resident. The defendant was charged with committing crimes stipulated by parts 1 and 3 of Article 159.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud in receipt of payments”.

The investigation established that in 2015, the defendant in the criminal case without passing a medical check-up and a medical and social examination had acquired fictitious medical documents confirming her disease. On their basis, the defendant was assigned a monthly disability insurance pension, which she received in the period from December 2015 to April 2020. The payments amounted in total to 600,000 rubles.

In addition, the defendant used fictitious documents when submitting an application to the social protection unit to provide her with a measure of social support in payment for the housing. As a result, she received a monthly compensation for utility costs in the amount of 50%. For five years, the total amount made about 25,000 rubles.

At the moment the criminal case has been sent to the court. The indictment stipulates a maximum penalty of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years.