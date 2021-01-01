“Officers of the Department of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Sevastopol seized from illegal trafficking a large batch of unmarked tobacco products.

According to preliminary data, a 31-year-old local resident was involved in the illegal activities, who sold goods without marking provided for by the legislation of the Russian Federation. As a result of operational-search measures, he was detained.

Investigator of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Sevastopol instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

During searches in the garages rented by the suspect, in his car and in five shopping pavilions, the police found more than 147 thousand packs of cigarettes. According to preliminary estimates the value of these goods exceeds 15 million rubles.

At the place of residence of the defendant, 900 thousand rubles, computer equipment, electronic media and other items of evidentiary value for the criminal case were also seized.

With respect to the man a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct. Investigative actions and operational and investigative measures are continuing,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.