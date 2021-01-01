Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaluga Region because of a complex of operational-search measures detained two previously convicted men - a 34-year-old resident of Lyudinovo and a 29-year-old resident of Kaluga. Both citizens are suspected of committing a series of robberies of elderly citizens and thefts from private households.

According to law enforcement officers, the defendants from August to October 2021 penetrated other people's houses and dachas by damaging windows and entrance doors and committed theft of property. Among the stolen property there were: phones, gold and perfumery, household appliances, dishes, electrical appliances, cash, and other property. The total material damage exceeded 1 million rubles.

In addition, law enforcement officers have established the possible involvement of men in the commission of a number of robberies in the region. At night, they penetrated private homes of elderly women, where they used force to steal property and money.

Police officers found some of the stolen items. Subsequently, during the operational-search activities, one of the suspected citizens was detained. The identity of the second defendant was established by analyzing the biological material collected at the crime scene.

On all the facts, the investigative authorities instituted criminal cases on the grounds of crimes under part 2 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Robbery”, as well as part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”.

The investigation established their involvement in twelve episodes of the illegal activities.

Arrest was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

Investigative actions and operational-search measures are being carried out.