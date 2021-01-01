The duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Belorechensky District received a statement of theft from a local resident. The man explained to the police that during his absence, expensive household appliances and power tools disappeared from his household.

Police officers who arrived at the indicated address inspected the scene, interviewed eyewitnesses, and made an orientation for the search for the stolen property items, which was circulated to all the crews on duty.

During the operative-search activities the Police established the identity and whereabouts of the offender. The previously convicted 34-year-old local resident was detained by criminal investigators at his place of residence and taken to the police division for further investigation.

It was established that the suspect entered the victim's home through an unlocked door, stole the property and took it out in his car. Subsequently, the man sold the stolen items, and spent the proceeds for personal needs.

As a result of further check, the police found that the offender participated in nine more similar facts of illegal activities in the territory of the Belorechensky District. The total damage to the victims amounted to about 500,000 rubles.

Currently the Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Belorechensky District has instituted a criminal investigation on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”. The sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to five years. For the period of the preliminary investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the offender.