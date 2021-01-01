The interrogating officer of the linear division of the MIA of Russia at the Tolmachevo Airport completed the preliminary investigation of the criminal case on the trade in false certificates of the absence of a new coronavirus infection (COVID-19).
The illegal actions were stopped this summer by officers of the criminal investigation division. On the territory of the air harbor, operatives detained the man who for three thousand rubles provided a foreign citizen with a false certificate of the absence of a new coronavirus infection so that he could leave the territory of the Russian Federation. At the same time, the offender assured the buyer of the authenticity of the document.
As a result of operational-search measures, the police found that for a monetary reward of eight thousand rubles, the suspect sold fake certificates to two more residents of a Central Asian country, who were also waiting for their flight abroad.
The seller has been charged with committing crimes stipulated by Article 327 of the RF Criminal Code. The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Obsky city court of the Novosibirsk Region for consideration on the merits.
