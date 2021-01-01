The investigative unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Saratov Region completed the investigation of a criminal case instituted based on a crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 172 of the Russian Criminal Code.

According to investigators, in the period from January 2016 to February 2020, four residents of Saratov, in the absence of a license for banking activities, using companies registered to front persons, provided funds cashing out services to organizations. In violation of federal regulations, the members of the group opened and maintained bank accounts of controlled legal entities and individual entrepreneurs, accounted funds received from customers to those accounts, funds withdrawn from accounts and provided cash collection services, thus conducting illegal banking activities.

For their services, the defendants withheld as a reward at least 7% of the funds received to the current accounts, in total they managed to receive about eight million rubles.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the court for consideration on the merits.