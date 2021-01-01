During the operational-search activities, officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of North Ossetia exposed of embezzlement of funds a 46-year-old employee of a profile state institution of the Kirovsky District of the Republic. Investigators found that the suspect, using her official position, entered false information in applications for monthly payments of housing subsidies to dummies who were not entitled to those benefits. Further, the applications with false information entered them were submitted to the Ministry of Labor and Social Development of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, based on which money was received to the settlement accounts of dummies, which the malefactor cashed out and disposed of at her discretion.

Police found the suspect to be involved in three episodes of the unlawful activity. As a result, the damage caused exceeded 330 thousand rubles.

Now, criminal cases have been instituted on all the facts of illegal activity on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 159.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud in receipt of payments”.

This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years. With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.