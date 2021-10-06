“Officers of the Drug Control Unit of the MIA of Russia Division in the Sovetsko-Gavansky District detained a local resident suspected of storing narcotic containing plants on an especially large scale.

It was preliminarily established that the man harvested wild hemp and dried it under a special shed in the forest. Police and employees of the regional department of the FSB of Russia seized about 220 kilograms of a drug-containing plant from the detainee.

Investigator of the Investigation Unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Sovetsko-Gavansky District instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 228 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.