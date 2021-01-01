“Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the city of Moscow in cooperation with colleagues from the North-Eastern District of the capital suppressed the activities of an organized group whose members were suspected of fraud.

It was preliminarily established that the offenders under the guise of specialists in law offered citizens a wide range of legal services. They signed contracts with visitors in the office located in Lyalin Lane. Gullible clients paid for services of lawyers, but in fact did not receive any legal assistance.

Investigator of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow instituted six criminal cases on the features of an offense stipulated by Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code.

During operational search activities, six fraud suspects were detained. The court has chosen for one of them a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody, in respect of three more - in the form of a house arrest, another two are on recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.

According to the investigation, more than fifty citizens, most of whom were pensioners, suffered from the illegal actions of scams. The damage caused exceeded ten million rubles.

Police officers conducted nineteen searches at the places of residence of the defendants and in the office premises in the Moscow Region. Bank cards, computer equipment, contracts for the provision of services and checks confirming their payment, as well as draft records with customer data and other documents of evidentiary value for the criminal case were found and seized.

Further measures are being taken aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.