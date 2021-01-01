Officers of a detached battalion of the Police Patrol Service of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Podolsk detained a previously convicted 24-year-old resident of the city of Moscow, suspected of selling drugs.

When on their patrol route, the police at night in the forest belt of the micro-district of Lvovsky found a car with a man at the wheel. When talking with the police officers, the driver was extremely nervous and behaved suspiciously, in connection with which it was decided to search him. A bundle with a powdery substance was removed from the pocket of his trousers by the PPS officers. In addition, forty more packages with similar contents, scales and a shovel were found in the vehicle.

According to the opinion of an expert of the Expert and Forensic Center of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, the seized bundles contained a narcotic drug - mephedrone, with a total mass of about twenty kilograms.

The detainee explained that through a messenger he received the coordinates of the cache in which the drug was placed. He had to package it and make caches.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration instituted a criminal case against the suspect on the grounds of a crime under Article 30 and Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Placement to custody was selected by the Podolsky City Court as the preventive measure for the suspect.