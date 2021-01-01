The duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division “Budennovsky” received a statement on the theft of jewelry from a local resident. The total amount of the damage exceeded seven hundred thousand rubles.

The police officers who arrived at the indicated address inspected the scene and interviewed eyewitnesses.

During the operational-search activities, criminal investigation officers delivered to the police division a 34-year-old local woman, who confessed to the crime.

Police officers found that the girl, while visiting the victim, had taken advantage of the fact that she was left alone, and had stolen the jewelry. She sold the jewelry to the pawnshop and spent the money at her discretion.

The Investigation Division of the MIA of Russia Division “Budennovsky” instituted criminal proceedings on features of a crime under part 3 of Art. 158 of the Russian Criminal Code “Theft”.