Today, on the Day of the Internal Affairs Officer of the Russian Federation, representatives of the central office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia laid a wreath and flowers to the monument "Grateful Russia - to law enforcement soldiers who died in the line of duty" on the Trubnaya Square.

Police service is often associated with risk. Protecting public order, the peaceful life of citizens, the police are ready for decisive action, despite the danger.

The history of the internal affairs bodies knows many examples of courage and dedication of law enforcement defenders who have given their lives at the performance of combat and operational-service tasks.

These are heroes whose names will forever remain in the memory of colleagues and in the annals of the Ministry. Stories of their exploits, loyalty to the Oath are passed from generation to generation, educating the best professional qualities in young policemen.

We honor the memory of our fallen comrades.