“An officer of the Center of the Police-Dog Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Mari El, police warrant officer Aleksey Porfiriev and a senior expert of the Expert and Forensic Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Mari El, police captain Eduard Lapkasov, rescued a local resident who had fallen into a ravine.

A junior inspector-dog handler, together with a police dog named Komar, as part of an investigative and operational group went to the scene of the crime - theft of power tools from an object under construction. After assessing the situation at the scene, the policeman decided to inspect the surrounding area for traces and physical evidence of the crime. At one point, the dog persistently pulled the dog handler to the ravine. There lay a man who showed no signs of life.

Aleksey Porfiriev checked the pulse of the citizen and got sure that he was alive. The dog-handler immediately called an ambulance, after which he called for help his colleague - forensic expert Eduard Lapkasov who was near-by. Together they began providing first aid. The man came to his senses. He explained that he lived in the village of Medvedevo of the Republic of Mari El and had come to the ravine in the morning. There he felt ill, and his legs failed. He didn't remember anything else. The local resident lay on the ground for several hours and began freezing. Police officers tried to put him on his feet, but he could not move on his own. Then they carried the victim out of the ravine and handed him over to the ambulance team that arrived.

The citizen thanked the police for their help. Currently, according to doctors, his life is out of danger,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.