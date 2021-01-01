“In the Republic of Dagestan, officers of the Police Patrol Service of the MIA of Russia Administration in Makhachkala rescued a woman and three children who were in a car that had fallen into a water channel.

On the patrol route on Akhulgo Street in Makhachkala, police Lieutenant Abdulla Magomedov and police Senior Sergeant Ruslan Magomedov saw a car overturning into the October Revolution Channel.

Ruslan immediately jumped into the water. With difficulty opening the doors of the car, the policeman with a random eyewitness who rushed to the rescue, unfastened the driver and passengers from the seats, pulled them out of the cabin and handed over to Abdullah on the bank.

The police officers provided first aid to the rescued passengers - children of three, nine and eleven years and their mother, who drove the car. The victims were taken to a medical organization.

After the shift, the policemen visited the family. The woman thanked the officers for saving the children, their grandfather also addressed them warm words of gratitude.

The issue of encouraging police patrol officers Ruslan Magomedov and Abdulla Magomedov is being considered,” said the MIA of Russia official representative Irina Volk.