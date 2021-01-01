“Officers of the police patrol service of the MIA of Russia Division for the Biryulyovo-Zapadnoye District of the city of Moscow, Senior Sergeants of the Police Roman Elkin and Andrei Katin, showed courage and dedication in evacuating residents and extinguishing a fire.

When patrolling the territory, police officers received from the duty unit information about a fire in an apartment of one of the houses in Vostryakovsky proyezd. Immediately arriving at the scene, they saw that clouds of black smoke and flames were bursting out of the window of an apartment on the third floor.

As it turned out, the fire began in the apartment, in which, in addition to adults, there were three children aged from two to six years.

Without waiting for the arrival of firefighters, police officers took measures to evacuate citizens and eliminate the fire. They opened the fire cabinet located in the entrance and having unwound the sleeve, began extinguishing the fire.

Thanks to the resoluteness shown by the police, the fire was localized, which made it possible to avoid a tragedy,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.