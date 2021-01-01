“Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, in the video conferencing mode held a solemn ceremony dedicated to the Day of the Internal Affairs Officer of the Russian Federation,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

Addressing the chiefs of territorial bodies and the central office of the Ministry, who were awarded special ranks of the highest commanding staff by the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Kolokoltsev emphasized: “The Head of State highly appreciated your work, managerial potential and, of course, the contribution of the entrusted units to the solution of the tasks set. For each of you, this is a landmark event, the result of daily conscientious work and personal responsibility for the state of law and order.”

The Chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia congratulated his colleagues awarded with state awards and departmental insignia: “The history of the Russian police knows many examples of valor and courage. Now your names are rightfully inscribed in this chronicle. Among the awardees there are representatives of various departments. Everyone has his own specifics of work and functionality, but all of you are united by sincere devotion to the chosen cause.”

The Minister also noted excellent students of educational organizations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and staff-members recognized as the best in the profession: “We need to keep this high bar, continuously improve our qualifications, go forward to new, even more significant results.”

In addition, during the ceremony there were announced the winners of the annual departmental competitions “Open View” and “Good Word,” winners of awards of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in five nominations.

The MIA Minister wished the personnel good health, further success in work, well-being in families and all the best.

For reference

Laureates of the MIA of Russia prize for 2021:

1. In the field of literature and art – retired police colonel Vasily Zhurakhov, a member of the Union of Writers of Russia;

2. In the field of physical culture and sports - Junior Lieutenant of the Internal Service Evgeny Rylov, inspector of the Department for Work with Personnel of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region;

3. In the social sphere – Elina Safina, associate professor at the Bashkir State Pedagogical University named after Akmulla;

4. In the field of science and technology – the authors team from the Expert and Forensic Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia;

5. In the field of information and mass communications - the creative team of the TV channel Russia Today.

The Grand Prix of the XIII literary competition of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia “Good Word” was awarded to the writer and publicist Sergey Kochukov.

The Grand Prix of the XIII photo contest of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia “Open View” was awarded to Nikolai Gorbikov, a photojournalist of the editorial office of the newspaper “Petrovka, 38” of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow.