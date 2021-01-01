In early October 2021, officers of the economic police of the Vyborgsky District of St. Petersburg found in a garage cooperative a clandestine workshop for the production of counterfeit alcohol. Half a ton of counterfeit alcohol, equipment, glass containers and fake excise stamps were seized from illegal trafficking. Based on the results of the examination, a criminal case was instituted on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 327.1 of the RF Criminal Code“Production, sale of counterfeit excise stamps, special stamps or signs of conformity or their use”.

As a result of further investigation, the police identified the organizer of the illegal production and found the second clandestine alcohol shop belonging to him. The production was located in two garages of a garage cooperative in the Kalininsky District of the city. As a result of the search, the police found 4 tons of 200 liters of alcohol-containing products. Part of the counterfeit product has already been bottled and supplied with labels of well-known brands of strong alcoholic beverages. In addition, the operatives seized 167 boxes of counterfeit cigarettes of various brands, as well as equipment, containers and printed products, including labels.

A 46-year-old native of Estonia was taken to the police division as a suspect. According to the police, it was he who organized the illegal production in both clandestine shops.

Currently, measures are being taken to identify and expose other participants in illegal activities, as well as places of sale of counterfeit products.