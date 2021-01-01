A man living in Vologda, on the eve of departure for a trip, lost his foreign passport. According to all forecasts, the trip should have been canceled, since the period for providing the state service of replacing the document was 1 month. The resident of Vologda decided to seek help from the Migration Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Vologda Region. After listening to the visitor, the police checked the information and provided the public service. With his new passport in hands, the man went on a trip.

In his letter to Viktor Pesterev, the Chief of the MIA regional administration, he appreciated the work of the police: “They understood the situation and without any delay issued a new passport! Thanks to them, the trip did not fail! Really helped! Thank you!”