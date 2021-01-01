In the Samara Region, officers of the traffic police of the MIA of Russia Division for the Stavropolsky District detained a resident of the Moscow Region without a previous criminal record, born in 2002, suspected of attempted sale of drugs.

Five kilometers away from the village of Valy, the police stopped the car run by a young man to check documents. During the check of documents, the driver was noticeably nervous, in connection with which it was decided to conduct a personal search and inspect the car. As a result, police found eight bundles of N-methylephedrone weighing 597 grams.

According to operatives, the suspect, a native of the city of Novosibirsk, is registered and lives in Moscow. The 19-year-old student explained that he had purchased the drug for the purpose of subsequent sale in a contactless way through caches in the city of Togliatti.

The suspect was prosecuted in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 30, part 5 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code “Attempted sale of narcotics, committed on an especially large scale”. At the request of the investigator, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspect. Police officers continue to work to establish the involvement of the detainee in similar crimes, as well as to identify the drug supply channels.