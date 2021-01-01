“Operatives of the Moscow Criminal Investigation Department detained a suspect of fraud committed on an especially large scale.

It was preliminarily established that the offender posed as an employee of one of the law enforcement agencies with the rank of a general. He offered the entrepreneur, who was suspected of evading customs duties, to solve the issue of the criminal case termination. The scam charged for his services 45 million rubles. For several months, he met with the businessman and demanded money for current expenses. Under the pretext of paying for business trips, conducting independent examinations and bribing officials, the pseudo-general received a total of more than 11 million rubles.

After the transfer of the next amount, the suspect in fraud was detained by police officers and the FSB of Russia Department in Moscow and the Moscow Region. His official certificate of an unidentified form, cash and documentation of evidentiary value were seized.

Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

Currently, the police are conducting operational-search measures to establish all possible accomplices and all the episodes of the detainee’s unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.