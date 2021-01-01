“Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA Administration for the Belgorod Region suppressed the distribution of counterfeit banknotes in the region. A previously convicted local resident and an alleged supplier of fakes were detained after the transfer of another batch of criminal goods.

It was preliminarily established that the offenders began their illegal activities in April of this year. A resident of the Moscow Region purchased fakes and delivered them to the Belgorod Region, where the accomplice sold them in a contactless way with the help of caches.

Police and officers of the FSB of Russia Department in the Belgorod Region seized from the suspects 104 counterfeit banknotes with the denomination of 5,000 rubles and 25 counterfeit banknotes with the denomination of 100 US dollars.

The detainees have been charged of committing a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 186 of the RF Criminal Code. Remand in custody was selected as the preventive measure for one of the detainees. Currently, the investigation of the criminal case against him has been completed, the case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been sent to court for consideration on the merits. The second defendant is under house arrest” said the official Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.