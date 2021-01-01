“Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Northern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow have detained four residents of the Moscow Region, employees of a private law firm. They are suspected of fraud committed on a large scale.

It was established that the offenders registered a commercial company, the name of which was similar to the name of one of the municipal organizations. In Internet advertising, they actively used the logos of government authorities. Those citizens who applied for legal assistance were invited to the office and promised the solution of any problems.

Contracts were concluded with visitors and they were demanded to pay in advance for services not yet rendered. At the same time, investigators found out that none of the legal advisers working in the law company had a higher legal education. After customers transferred money to the company's accounts, communication with them was stopped. The police have information that more than 100 people, mostly pensioners and veterans, have suffered from the actions of the defendants. The total damage amounts to several million rubles.

Operatives conducted searches in the offices of the company, as well as at the places of residence of its managers and employees. Electronic data carriers, financial documentation, copies of contracts, customer lists and negotiation instructions were seized.

Investigator of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Northern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code. Four suspects were detained. Placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure for two of them. The third will await trial under house arrest, and the fourth - under recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

Currently, necessary investigative steps are being taken to identify additional episodes and possible accomplices in illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.