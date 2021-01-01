Dear Colleagues! Dear Veterans!

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the Day of Police Officer of the Russian Federation.

People who have chosen the path of serving the interests of society and the state have always been measured with a special criterion - the ability to put above all their loyalty to duty and the Oath. The glorious history of the Russian police has been written by many generations of soldiers of law and order who invariably followed this moral principle. Thousands died on a combat post in the name of saving others.

And today our profession demands full dedication, courage and fortitude.

This year, the staff of the Ministry of Internal Affairs have achieved significant results in a number of key activity areas. It is necessary to further increase our efforts. First of all, to solve cybercrimes, suppress drug trafficking and illegal migration. To increase the effectiveness of measures taken to maintain law and order on the streets, reduce accidents on the roads.

I express my sincere gratitude to the veterans who are mentors for young police officers and assist in ensuring the safety of citizens and protecting their rights.

Thank you for your service.

I wish everyone good health, well-being and new success for the glory of Russia.

Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation

General of the Police of the Russian Federation

Vladimir Kolokoltsev