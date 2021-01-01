Under the leadership of Gennady Dulkin, Deputy Head of the Federal Budget Institution “Main Information and Analytical Center of the MIA of Russia,” a meeting of experts representing law enforcement agencies of the CIS member states and the Bureau for Coordination of combating organized crime and other dangerous types of crimes in the territory of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (BCBOP) was held via videoconferencing. The event was organized to develop proposals for further optimization of interstate information interaction.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Police of the Republic of Armenia, the Ministries of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Moldova, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Tajikistan, the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the BCBOP.

The Russian side at the event was represented by employees of the MIA Department of Information Technologies (DIT), Communications and Information Protection (CIP) and the MIA of Russia Administration of Foreign Relations, as well as the Federal Budget Institution “Main Information and Analytical Center of the MIA of Russia.”

During the discussions, the participants discussed topical issues of the formation of an interstate information bank, as well as the transition to information interaction in electronic form.

As a result of the event, an agreement was reached on reconciliation of information arrays of wanted persons, vehicles, lost and identified arms, missing persons, unidentified corpses, persons who were not able to report data on their identity due to health or age.

In addition, colleagues were asked to inform the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia on the results of consideration of bilateral intergovernmental agreements on information interaction and exchange of information in electronic form on issues within the competence of the internal affairs bodies.