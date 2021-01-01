“A student at the Moscow University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia named after V.Y. Kikot, Junior Lieutenant of the police Mark Petrovsky won the “gold” of the World Boxing Championship held in Belgrade in the most prestigious weight category of over 92 kg. On the way to the final, our athlete defeated alternately rivals from Jamaica, Germany, Ecuador, Trinidad, and Tobago. And in the final fight - a boxer from Armenia David Chaloyan.

Mark Petrovsky is an expert in sports, champion of Russia of 2021, winner of the Spartakiad of Youth of Russia, multiple prize-winners of all-Russian competitions. He was born in the city of Minusinsk, Krasnoyarsk Territory. Studies at the Faculty of Training Officers for Operational Police Units. After completing his studies, he plans to return to his native region for service.

The high level of Mark's achievements emphasizes the fact that the last time a Russian boxer reached the final of the World Championship in the heaviest weight category back in 2005.

The leadership and staff of the Russian MIA wholeheartedly congratulate their colleague on a well-deserved victory and wish new successes in the ring,” said the Russian MIA Spokesperson Irina Volk.