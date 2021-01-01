“Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, introduced the new Chief to the personnel of the MIA of Russia GA for the Stavropol Territory. Major General of the Police Andrei Mishagin was appointed to this position by the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation,” said the MIA of Russia official representative Irina Volk.

The MIA of Russia spoke about the service biography of Andrei Mishagin and expressed confidence that his professionalism, high responsibility, and organizational skills will allow him to properly arrange the work in such a complex constituent entity as the Stavropol Territory.

The Minister drew attention to the specifics of the region: “The Caucasian Mineral Waters are visited annually by dozens of thousands of vacationers and tourists. And of course, this has a direct impact on operational and official activities and increases the requirements to personnel.”

The MIA Chief recalled that the Strategy of the socio-economic development of the region referred the creation of an effective public security system to priority tasks: “Their solution should be comprehensive, but the key role in this process, of course, is assigned to the central board - as a unit responsible for the state of law and order in the entrusted territory.”

The Minister said that in general, the situation in the province was stable. This year, the total number of registered crimes, including grave and especially grave ones, has decreased. The solving rate of unlawful encroachments on the personal and property rights of citizens has improved.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev demanded to increase efforts in countering cybercrime: “There has been a positive trend here - the effectiveness of identifying the perpetrators has somewhat increased. Nevertheless, these results look quite modest both against the background of the all-Russian indicator and against the average for the district. In the first place, the work of the special units functioning as part of the operational services should be intensified.”

According to the Minister, the new Chief should focus on the issues of ensuring the economic security of the region: “It is necessary to consistently strengthen operational positions, pay more attention to documenting crimes related to the financial and credit system, real estate transactions and to crimes in the fuel and energy complex.”

Vladimir Kolokoltsev stressed that the task of compensation for material damage, including in cases of economic and corruption nature, remains relevant: “It is necessary to use the full range of operational and procedural opportunities to protect the interests of victims, return stolen budget funds to the state.”

The Chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia emphasized the importance of preventive measures in the field of road safety: “The number of traffic accidents is decreasing. This is certainly a significant result. But it is not an end. Just think about it: since the beginning of the year, eleven teenagers have died on the roads of the region! Our primary task, together with colleagues from other federal and regional authorities, is to do everything possible to exclude such tragedies. A lot depends on the effectiveness of the algorithms of interaction on the local level, on the caring attitude and interest in solving emerging issues together.”

In addition, the Minister of Internal Affairs pointed out the need for strict compliance with the accounting and registration discipline by the personnel and warned about the unacceptability of a formal approach to collaborate with citizens.

In conclusion, Vladimir Kolokoltsev expressed confidence that the Stavropol police, headed by the new Chief, would be able to successfully solve the tasks set.

For reference:

Andrei Vasilyevich Mishagin serves in the police for 30 years. He began his service in the Tula region as an intern operative. For 18 years he worked in the units for combating economic crimes. He was the chief of police of that region. For five years he headed the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Republic of Kalmykia. Since 2018 – the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ulyanovsk Region.