“Today in St. Petersburg, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, took part in the ceremony of unveiling a memorial plaque dedicated to five Ministers of Internal Affairs of the Russian Empire - Dmitry Bibikov, Dmitry Bludov, Pyotr Valuev, Ivan Durnovo and Dmitry Sipyagin. The event was held on the eve of the professional holiday - the Day of the Internal Affairs Officer,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

The Chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia noted that each of those leaders made a great contribution to the reform of the law enforcement system, based on the realities of the time, ensured public safety and protection of the country's national interests: “During their activities, a number of fundamental legislative acts on criminal and penal law were adopted. The procedure for managing the police was improved, approaches to its financial, staff, and resource support were reviewed. Police officers received the status of civil servants with the right to a pension. Changes were made to the organizational structure of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. It has passed the test of time and has shown its effectiveness in practice”.

As an example, Vladimir Kolokoltsev mentioned the Department for the Protection of Order and Public Peace created in the XIX century, which became the prototype of one of the currently operating units of the Ministry.

The Minister told the participants of the ceremony that in that historical period the police faced tasks and functions that remained relevant in modern conditions: “Along with solving criminal offences and the search for criminals, we are talking about such important areas as the registration of the population and its passportization”.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev recalled: “The names of the politicians honored today are associated with significant transformations in various social spheres, which is due to the broad functionality of the department of that time. Despite the different vision of the ways of state development, they were united by loyalty to the interests of the Fatherland, the desire to do everything possible to ensure its strengthening and prosperity”.

The MIA Chief emphasized the special importance of large-scale efforts of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in studying and restoring the historical heritage of the Russian police: “Preserving its best traditions and perpetuating the memory of our outstanding predecessors are an integral part of educational work with the younger generation. At the initiative of the Ministry, ten monuments and other memorial objects have already been opened in recent years”.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev stressed that this work was carried out in cooperation with the scientific community, patriotic associations, and expressed gratitude to all those who participated in designing and creating the commemorative plaque.

The cenotaph at the Tikhvinskoye cemetery was consecrated by the priest of the Holy Trinity Cathedral of the Alexander Nevsky Lavra Sergius (Latushko).

For reference

Bibikov, Dmitry Gavrilovich - Minister of Internal Affairs from August 1852 to August 1855;

Bludov, Dmitry Nikolaevich - Minister of Internal Affairs from February 1832 to February 1839;

Valuev, Pyotr Aleksandrovich - Minister of Internal Affairs from November 1861 to March 1868;

Durnovo, Ivan Nikolaevich - Minister of Internal Affairs from May 1889 to October 1895;

Sipyagin, Dmitry Sergeevich - Minister of Internal Affairs from February 1900 to April 1902.