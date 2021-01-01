Today, on the Federal portal of draft normative legal acts (http://regulation.gov.ru/) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, a draft order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia "On approval of the procedures for the use by public authorities of a document confirming the passage by a foreign citizen or stateless person of mandatory state fingerprint registration and photographing, a temporary identity card of a stateless person in the Russian Federation, a residence permit, a patent issued in form of a card with an electronic data carrier, to identify a foreign citizen or stateless person using biometric personal data" was published.

The necessity of preparing the draft order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia is explained by the need to determine and approve the procedures for the use by public authorities of a document, confirming the passage of mandatory state fingerprint registration and photographing by a foreign citizen or a stateless person who has arrived in the Russian Federation for purposes not related to the implementation of labor activity for a period exceeding 90 calendar days, or for the purpose of carrying out labor activities, as well as a temporary identity card of a stateless person in the Russian Federation, a residence permit of a foreign citizen or a patent issued in the form of a card with an electronic data carrier, to identify a person by using biometric personal data.