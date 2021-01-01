On November 2, Magomed Alkhanov, charged with crimes under part 2 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, Article 279 and Article 317 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, who had escaped from custody from a special medical institution on October 26 of this year, was detained in Astrakhan.

Employees of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Astrakhan Region, in cooperation with officers of the regional FSB, FPS and Rosgvardia, conducted a set of operational-search measures aimed at establishing his whereabouts and at his detention.

Orientation on the search was widely distributed among the population and in the mass media.

The detention, carried out in the premises of a cafe in the Trusovsky District of the regional center, was made largely due to vigilant Astrakhan residents who reported to the police about the appearance of an unknown person, resembling the wanted man.

The Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the Astrakhan Region thanks citizens and media workers for their active assistance in the search and detention of the suspect of particularly serious crimes.