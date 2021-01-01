Operatives of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kurgan Region suppressed the illegal activities of citizens who issued certificates of vaccination against COVID-19 for a monetary reward.
As a result of investigative and operational measures carried out by the police, an employee of the polyclinic who entered data on allegedly vaccinated citizens into the information system and two intermediaries who were looking for those willing to purchase a QR code for a monetary reward without actual vaccination were detained in polyclinic No. 2 of the city of Kurgan.
The investigative unit for organized crime of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kurgan Region have instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 274.1 of the Russian Criminal Code.
Currently, the investigation and operatives of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kurgan Region continue operational and investigative measures aimed at establishing all the facts of the defendants’ illegal activities.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.