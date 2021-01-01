“Officers of the division “K” and the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) suppressed the activities of the group, whose members were suspected of stealing citizens' money.

According to investigators, two repeatedly convicted residents of the Primorsky Territory used to call citizens living in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) who were customers of one of the largest mobile operators. They introduced themselves as employees of the financial department of that mobile operator and reported that a paid service was connected to the numbers of subscribers without their knowledge. Allegedly, in order to make a refund for an unclaimed subscription, the offenders learned the details of bank cards of citizens. After that, the scams got unauthorized access to the citizens’ personal accounts in mobile banking applications and stole money from the accounts.

Investigators of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Yakutskoye” instituted a criminal investigation into an offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures implemented by officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Yakutskoye” and the “K” division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Primorsky Territory, two suspects were detained in the city of Vladivostok.

Currently, it has been established that more than 50 residents of the republic suffered from the illegal actions of the defendants. The total amount of damage caused exceeded two million rubles.

Placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure for the detainees. The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.