“Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Magadan Region at the entrance to the territory of the ferry crossing on the Yana River stopped a car in which frozen fish products were found, packed in sacks without appropriate marking.

During the inspection, it was established that the goods belonged to an individual entrepreneur and were loaded in the premises of one of the organizations engaged in fish processing in the territory of the Olsky Urban District. There, operatives found 120 tons of frozen fish and 844 kilograms of salmon caviar.

Investigator of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Magadan Region instituted a criminal case against the businessman on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 171.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.