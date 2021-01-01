“Several days ago, the police of the Primorsky District of St. Petersburg received a message from an eyewitness that the so-called street racers were driving with significant overspeeding along the Ring Road in the direction of Kronstadt, and their accomplices were blocking the entrance to the dam from the Primorskoye highway.

Traffic police inspectors took immediate measures to suppress the unlawful actions. Three drivers of foreign cars participating in the race were detained and taken to the police. Their cars were placed on the site of the MIA Administration for the Primorsky District. In respect of four more citizens, protocols on administrative offenses were drawn up under part one of Article 12.5 and part two of Article 12.37 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Primorsky District has instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 267.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Tonight, street racers tried to repeat the race on the Ring Road, and the speed of the cars reached the mark of 300 km / h. Six vehicles were stopped by the police. Protocols on administrative offenses have also been drawn up against the drivers. Currently, they are being checked for involvement in the commission of a crime in the framework of a previously instituted criminal case,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.