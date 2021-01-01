Today, the Chief of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Public Safety and Coordination of Interactions with Executive Bodies of the Constituent Entities of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant-General of the Police Mikhail Davydov, got acquainted with the organization of the work of special police regiments of the MIA of Russia GAs for Moscow and the Moscow Region.

Mikhail Davydov held working meetings with the commanders of the 1st and 2nd Moscow Special Police Regiments, as well as a special police regiment of the MIA GA for the Moscow Region.

Various aspects of operational and service activities of special police regiments, including logistical issues, were discussed. In particular, the effective use of cavalry units of the special regiment No. 1 of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow during mass sports events in close cooperation with foot crews was noted.

In Special Police Regiment No. 2, attention was focused on the fact that the unit was the basis for testing new samples of material and technical means and armament.

In addition, Mikhail Davydov was shown uniforms, special means, equipment and vehicles, arms and other property the personnel is equipped with.

The Chief MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Public Safety and Coordination of Interactions with Executive Bodies of the Constituent Entities of the Russian Federation gave a positive assessment of the use of the complex of bulletless shooting in the training of personnel of the special regiment of the Moscow Region, as well as a medical simulator for the provision of pre-medical care.

At the same time, a number of recommendations were made to complete equipping the personnel of the units with new uniforms, modern special means that meet the real requirements of service.

During the visits, the moral and psychological state of the teams and the organization of educational and social work were so studied. Attention was drawn to maintaining positive attitude of commanders and personnel, as well as the most correct behavior when communicating with citizens in the performance of official duties.